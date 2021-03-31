No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

The Colonel's Legacy

"I'm astonished," Sarge said when we met outside the coffee shop back door. "All on their own they set up a schedule for bathroom cleaning, cooking dinner, doing dishes, shower times. They worked it out themselves," he said, obviously proud of the formerly homeless veterans who'd moved in upstairs. "Come look at this."

I trailed him up the narrow staircase to the attic dormitory. "Look how they keep it. Pristine."

And it was. Beds made, pillows fluffed, not a thing out of place. Since I'd been up there last, Sarge had brought in a couch, two recliners, and a 35-inch television.

"Computer and internet's next," he said. "One guy's ready to start remote college classes. I found out he was only six credits away from an accounting degree before he went homeless. The VA screwed up his payments, he lost his apartment and his wife, and it was downhill from there."

I asked Sarge how he was able to pay for all this, finishing and furnishing the attic, feeding four hungry guys and only charging them $10 a week rent. He'd gotten an inheritance years ago when his father died, he said. The money had been sitting in the bank.

Sarge went quiet for long minutes and then he said, "My father was a colonel during one of our ugly wars. Every Thursday night when I was growing up, he wasn't at dinner with us. He'd come home, jump into civvies, and dash to the VA hospital to help with ... whatever. Change bed pans, play chess, feed the ones who couldn't hold a fork, write letters home, help guys figure out how to get up off the floor while they learned how to walk on their new legs, talk to the ones who woke up screaming ... whatever. The veterans never knew he was a full bird colonel."

Sarge looked around the dormitory. "The colonel," he said with a small smile, "would be happy about this."

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Johnny Cash's estate was approached by an advertising company asking for permission to use "Ring of Fire" in an ad for hemorrhoid cream. The request was refused.

* Tulips can continue to grow as much as an inch per day after being cut.

* A man with severe OCD and a phobia about germs attempted to commit suicide with a gun to his head. Instead of killing him, the bullet eliminated his mental illness without any other damage.

* Nobody knows how the Academy Awards came to be referred to as "the Oscars." The earliest mention was in 1932 and became official in 1939.

* In 1911, Elmer McCurdy robbed a passenger train he thought contained thousands of dollars, and was shot by lawmen after making off with just $46. His unclaimed corpse was then embalmed and sold to a traveling carnival. It would be used as a prop or attraction in haunted houses and wax museums for the next 66 years (even showing up on the set of "The Six Million Dollar Man"), until he was finally buried at the famous Boot Hill cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas.

* Vanilla flavoring is sometimes made with beaver urine.

* A statue of Nikola Tesla in Silicon Valley radiates free Wi-Fi. It was created as an homage to his vision for wireless communication.

* By the time they have been retired for two years, 78% of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress because of joblessness or divorce.

* A company in the U.K. offers "being hungover" as a valid reason for calling in sick to work.

Thought for the Day: "The beautiful thing about life is that we will never reach an age where there is nothing left to learn, see or be; it's magical, really." -- Dulce Ruby

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

ERROR PREVENTION

South dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] 9 2

[H] K J 7 3 2

[D] K J 8 4

[C] 9 6

WEST

[S] 8 6 4 3

[H] 5

[D] A 9 2

[C] Q J 10 7 4

EAST

[S] A 5

[H] Q 10 4

[D] Q 10 7 6 3

[C] A 5 2

SOUTH

[S] K Q J 10 7

[H] A 9 8 6

[D] 5

[C] K 8 3

The bidding:

South West North East

1 [S] Pass 1 NT Pass

2 [H] Pass 4 [H]

Opening lead -- queen of clubs.

Assume you're East and that partner leads the queen of clubs against South's four-heart contract. You win with the ace, and the question is what to return at trick two.

When the deal occurred, East returned the five of clubs. South won with the king and led a diamond toward dummy at trick three. West followed low, hoping declarer would misguess and play the jack from dummy. But South went up with the king and wound up making four hearts, losing only a spade, a heart and a club.

East berated his partner for not putting up the ace when the diamond was led. West defended himself by contending that South might have held two diamonds instead of only one, in which case rushing up with the ace could have handed declarer the contract.

In fact, East was at least as much at fault as West. East could see three sure defensive tricks in his hand, and so needed to find West with one trick, most likely to be the king of spades, the ace of hearts or the ace of diamonds.

East should therefore have shifted to a diamond at trick two to head off a possible mistake by West. The diamond return by East could do no harm if South had the ace but could do a great deal of good if West had the ace.

The secret of good defensive play lies not only in avoiding mistakes yourself, but also in attempting to minimize the chance of your partner making a mistake. Good defense is usually a matter of close partnership cooperation, and the diamond return by East at trick two certainly falls under that heading on this deal.

