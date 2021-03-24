Work continues on greenway spur

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers pour and smooth cement for the southernmost end of a new, largely complete spur of the Razorback Greenway that runs from Blowing Springs to Metfield Park.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers pour and smooth cement for the southernmost end of a new, largely complete spur of the Razorback Greenway that runs from Blowing Springs to Metfield Park.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers pour and smooth cement for the southernmost end of a new, largely complete spur of the Razorback Greenway that runs from Blowing Springs to Metfield Park.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]