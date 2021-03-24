Tennis resumes in the village

After a year of having to cancel most group activities at the Kingsdale Tennis Center, tennis manager and head pro Jake Shoemake is excited things are starting to get back to normal.

Junior classes will resume for the first time in two years on April 5.

"It's kind of the first steps towards some normalcy, whatever that is in life for all of us," Shoemake said. "It's exciting that we are able to offer these and have these programs back going forward.

"I've missed being able to work with people in a group setting."

The junior classes starting the first week in April include the Ankle Biters class (ages 4-6 on Monday's from 3:45-4:30 p.m.), Future Champs class (ages 7-10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m.) and the Tournament Prep class (ages 11-18 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30-6 p.m.).

"The junior classes are eight-week sessions, and you can sign up for the whole session or just for an individual class," Shoemake said.

Adult classes, also beginning the first week of April, include a Cardio Tennis class, focused on high-intense drills. Cardio Tennis will be Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m., Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.

Other adult classes for higher-level players are Women's 3.0 and 3.5 drill on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. and Women's 4.0 drill on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m.

In addition to the classes, tennis camps for ages 6-18 begin June 21 with the first session. Session two begins July 12 and Session 3 begins July 26. Each session is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each week, Monday through Thursday, with lunch provided each day.

All classes and camps are open to the public.

"Especially for camps and classes with the younger kids, I've had a lot of people calling and asking about them, so I think these will all be very popular this year," Shoemake said. "People, in general, are just getting excited about getting back doing things again."

For more information about the classes or camps, or to register, visit the Kingsdale Tennis Center or call 479-855-8174.