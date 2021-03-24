RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

March 26-29, there will be a "Drive-Through" Easter Story presented at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. Hear and see the Easter Story while driving through the church parking lot. Hours for presentation are 7 to 9 p.m. each night.

Lenten worship service is 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Palm Sunday, 9:30 a.m., March 28, to include confirmation and communion.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m., April 1, to include communion.

Good Friday, 6 p.m., April 2

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., April 4, both will include communion.

Worship service can be seen at www.bvlutheran.com. Please wear facemasks entering and leaving the building; social distancing is practiced.

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating is arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship will resume at 10 a.m. Palm Sunday, March 28. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please let the church know you will attend by calling the church office at 479-855-2390. Watch the service live on the website or Facebook page. A recording will also be posted on Sunday afternoon. Childcare will be provided. The March 21 service will be live-streamed only.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Community Church

Traditional worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. follows social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Holy Week services:

• Palm Sunday, 9 a.m., March 28

• Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m., April 1

• Good Friday, 11:45 a.m., April 2

• Easter Sunday, 9 a.m., April 4

Visit bvcc.net for more info about the service, video sermons, and daily devotionals to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service this Sunday, and you are invited to Zoom the service of the Unitarian Universalists of Fayetteville at 11 a.m., March 28. For information, the order of service, and Zoom link, visit uufayetteville.org.

For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church -- 5:30 p.m., Saturday; 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshiping from home, at humcbv.com.