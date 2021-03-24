The Weekly Vista
Police Reports

March 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 15

4:47 a.m. Police arrested Mariah Shocklee, 21, and Isac Young, 22, both in connection with felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a disturbance call on Dogwood Drive.

8:14 a.m. Police arrested Daniel Ferguson, 72, in connection with fleeing, reckless driving, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening after responding to a call about threats on Allonby Circle.

Tuesday, March 16

12:05 p.m. Police received a complaint of a vandalized car on Frampton Circle.

Wednesday, March 17

1:30 a.m. Police arrested Andrew Morris, 32, in connection with both felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as driving an unsafe vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

4:07 p.m. Police received a report that a resident was scammed out of $53,000.

Thursday, March 18

4:29 p.m. Firefighters put out a chimney fire on London Drive. The fire was reportedly contained to the flue.

4:58 p.m. Police received a report of someone driving up into a Melanie Drive resident's yard, jumping out of the vehicle and stealing a for sale sign from the yard.

11:31 p.m. Police arrested Scott Tinnell, 49, in connection with public intoxication after making contact with an individual walking on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, March 19

7:28 a.m. Police arrested John Murphy, 41, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree and terroristic threatening after responding to a disturbance at the Cut Above Grooming Salon on Bella Vista Way.

12:04 p.m. Police received a complaint of a stolen trailer on Mccollough Place.

3:56 p.m. Police arrested Monica Dover, 49, on a warrant, as well as Talon Morris, 20, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

4:23 p.m. Police received a complaint of motorcyclists doing wheelies and swerving through traffic on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, March 20

7:01 p.m. Police received a report of copper stolen from air conditioner units at the Highland Christian Church.

Sunday, March 21

6:02 p.m. Police checked on suspicious people at the First Western Bank on Memorial Drive. The individuals were with the bank's branch manager.

