Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | March 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Chrisi, left, background, and Bella are approximately two-year-old heeler mixes. Both dogs are friendly and like attention. Bella is more dominant and outgoing while Chrisi is more shy and reserved. Both will be spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations before they are adopted. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

