Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Chrisi (left, background) and Bella are approximately two-year-old heeler mixes. Both dogs are friendly and like attention. Bella is more dominant and outgoing, while Chrisi is shyer and reserved. Both will be spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations before they are adopted. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]