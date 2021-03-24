Online forum showcases candidates

On Tuesday, March 16, all five candidates for the POA board of directors participated in a candidate forum. Because of restrictions due to the covid pandemic, the meeting was held via Zoom and members were able to watch it live on the POA Facebook page. A recorded version is linked to the POA website, https://bellavistapoa.com/members/.

The annual election will fill four board seats. Terms are staggered so three seats are open each year and none of the incumbents, Mary Sinkus, David Whelchel and Jerry Hover, are running for reelection. The fourth seat is filled by Mike Abb who is running. Since Abb was appointed to an unexpired term, the last year of that term will be filled by this election. Ballots go out by mail in mid-April and must be returned before the annual membership meeting, which will be on May 18.

Every lot receives one ballot which can be used to vote for four candidates. The top three candidates will get three-year terms on the board and the candidate who comes in fourth will serve the one-year term.

The POA's Election Committee, chaired by Tom Throne, arranged the forum.

After opening statements, candidates were asked about growth in the area and what services need to be added. Mike Abb suggested that Riordan Hall needs an overhaul and that should include more activities for young people. Also, he said, flat walking trails are always in demand.

JB Portillo agreed that Riordan "needs some love." She also suggested additional programming for the gun range.

Jan Hagan who ran a First Tee program before moving to Bella Vista said more programs like that would benefit area youth.

Jackie Gains is interested in adding an "adult playground" and maybe zip lines.

Dan Berghamer also mentioned the gun range but emphasized that the board needs to consult the members about changes to amenities.

Throne asked if the POA and the city should work on adding youth sports programs, and all of the candidates agreed. Hagan added that the school could also help with that goal.

Portillo said the city and the POA work well together and Abb agreed, although there is still confusion about the roles of each entity.

A question about amenities being open to the public centered on fishing tournaments. Most of the candidates agreed that the need for revenue from nonmembers must be carefully balanced with the promise of private amenities. None of the candidates said the lakes should be completely open, but some championed small fishing tournaments open to nonmembers.

Portillo pointed out that the POA already has a policy about opening some specific events to nonmembers and that seems to be working out.

"It's neat when the pros come to town, no matter what sport it is," Abb said about fishing tournaments. Tournaments bring attention to Bella Vista as well, he said.

When candidates were asked about spending the funds raised by the recent assessment increase, Gains, Portillo and Hagan said they want to replenish POA reserves.

Berghamer also wants to add to the reserves but said he couldn't support any expenditures until he has time to look at all amenities and all expenditures.

Abb said additional funds could be spent on Riordan Hall and the southern portion of the Berksdale Golf Course which has been permanently closed.

Gains would spend more on the campground and pickleball facilities.

The candidates also agreed that Bella Vista needs a range of dining experiences, including some low-cost options. The popularity of Papa Mike's shows the need for casual dining with low-cost options, but all five seemed to support the more expensive options at Lakepoint and the Country Club. Gains said signage on Highway 71 might help bring business to the POA-run restaurants.

Each candidate's profile is on the POA website, along with a short video. The Weekly Vista will interview all five candidates, as well, and those stories will run on March 31.