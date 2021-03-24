Obituaries

Wanda Belle Bennett

Wanda Belle Bennett, 98, of Rogers, died March 22, 2021, in the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, in Brightwater United Methodist Church in Garfield.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Burial will be in Tucks Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A full obituary will be in next week's paper.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Betty Doris Carter

Betty Doris Carter, 88, of Rogers, Ark., died Thursday, March 18, 2021, in her home. She was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Carthage, Mo., to Mervin L. Davis and Doris (Grigg) Davis.

She was a graduate of Carthage High School. She received her master's degree plus 30 graduate hours from Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, Okla. She married Charles Rex Conner on July 16, 1959, and to this union two children were born.

After being widowed, she married Glen M. Carter on Aug. 25, 1984.

She was a schoolteacher in the Carthage, Mo., and St. Louis, Mo., areas. She was a lifetime member of the Church of the Nazarene. She loved to travel throughout the United States, and around the world. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks.

She was preceded in death by her first husband on Feb. 10, 1967; her second husband on Jan. 9, 2005; her parents; and a brother, M.L. Davis.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Conner (Latisa), Rogers, Ark., Brad Conner (Vicki) of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Galen Carter (Connie) of Carthage, Mo., Duane Carter (Lynn) of Garfield, Ark., and Michael Carter, Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Eric Conner (Danielle) of Henderson, Nev., Doug Conner (Sydney) of Chicago, Ill., Joshua Carter (Nicole) of Carthage, Mo., Ashley Moulton (Sean) of Boston, Mass., Alex Carter (Michelle) of Dallas, Texas, Zach Carter (Misty) of Nashville, Tenn., and Gabe Carter of Bella Vista, Ark.; and great-grandchildren, Warren Conner, Lucas Carter, Aubrey Carter, Bridget Carter, Rowan Moulton, Megan Carter, Max Carter, Logan Carter, Lorelei Carter, Adeline Carter and Amelia Carter.

Graveside funeral services were held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Dudman Cemetery, Carthage.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.knellmortuary.com.

Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of Knell Mortuary.

Linda Joyce Crespo

Linda Joyce Crespo, 69, of Rogers, died March 14 in Circle of Life, Bentonville. She was born on Dec. 15, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iva McKibben; her father, Lawrence McKibben; sister, Peggy Bock; and daughter, Mary Idabelle Hubbard.

Survivors are one son, Raul Muro of Rogers; four sisters, Rita Cherry of Garfield, Anna Kingsley of Rogers, Nancy Potter of Ash Flat and Edith Graves of Tulsa, Okla.; two brothers, Lawrence H. McKibben Jr. of Tulsa, and Claude Allen McKibben of Rogers; several grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family members; and dear friends.

Services are being planned by her family and will be held at a later date.

Henry Emmett Durand

Henry Emmett Durand, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 18, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born July 8, 1942, in Quincy, Ill., to Sylvester George Durand and Martha Kellogg Durand.

He was a United States Marine and married Mary Ruth Laughlin Rogers on Dec. 2, 1990.

He enjoyed watching Razorback basketball, Razorback football, Red Sox baseball and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. He loved collecting Dickens Village houses, cooking, and entertaining family and friends. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Survivors are his wife, Mary of the home; six children, Sharon Saverse (Atom) of New Haven, Conn., Bruce Durand (Catherine) of Haverhill, Mass., Deborah Barbusin (Peter) of Spring, Texas, David Durand (Lisa) of Rowley, Mass., Will Rogers of Centerton, Ark. and T.J. Rogers of Pea Ridge, Ark.; siblings, Frank Durand (Donna) of Denmark, Iowa, Jinny Butler (Junior) of Quincy, Ill., Pat Hauser (Clell) of West Point, Iowa, and Charlotte Inman of West Point, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m Monday, March 22, before the service in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial will be in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Masks will be required.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Martha Ruth Hall

Martha Ruth Hall, 89, of Pea Ridge, died March 11, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Nov. 17, 1931, in Pea Ridge to Victor Miller and Mary Emma Morrison Miller.

She retired from Daisy Manufacturing in Rogers and was a member of the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lenvil Hall; a daughter, Vicky Hutchens; and a brother, R.C Miller.

Visitation was at 1 p.m. Friday in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel before the service.

Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

David Ralph Martin

David Ralph Martin, 67, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, March 1, in his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Carl Junction, Mo., to Granville Ralph Martin and Nelly O'Connelle Martin.

He was employed at Rogers Water Dept. for 23 years where he was a warehouse manager. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and being out in nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Survivors are his wife Sarah Martin, whom he married in 1975, and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held at later date.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.