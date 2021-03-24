Fly Tyers Club to hold spring sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held May 22 at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 am. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Thanks in advance for your support of the Fly Tyers Club and the lakes in Bella Vista!