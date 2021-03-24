Pea Ridge Times
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Fly Tyers Club to hold spring sale

Today at 5:23 a.m.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held May 22 at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 am. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Thanks in advance for your support of the Fly Tyers Club and the lakes in Bella Vista!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

South Korea says North Korea has fired 2 missiles into sea
by The Associated Press
8th Circuit panel to re-hear school choice case
by Cynthia Howell
State's new covid cases continue downward trend
by Andy Davis
Arkansas, other states sue to end pause on U.S. oil, gas leases
by The Associated Press
U.K. government orders flag flown on all government buildings
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT