Covid-19 vaccinations continue to climb

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that, statewide, 322,503 individuals have been fully immunized against covid-19 and 956,076 doses have been given of the 1,668,240 that have been received or allocated as of March 21.

The state is currently in phase 1-C of its vaccination effort, which is focused on individuals aged 16 to 64 with health conditions that increase their risk from covid-19, people in high-risk settings like student housing or group homes and essential workers in a wide array of fields, including energy, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, public safety, public health, information technology, food service, legal and media.

Previous phases focused on individuals over 70, education workers, emergency workers and health care workers.

Information can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov, and the department has set up a vaccination call-line at 1-800-985-6030.

The Bella Vista Fire Department reportedly administered more than 5,000 of these vaccine doses.

The health department reports 21,118 total cases in Benton County, with 295 deaths and 20,621 recoveries.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 22,800 total cases, 245 deaths and 22,412 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 2,490 cases as of March 21, with 31 deaths, one patient hospitalized and 4,341 vaccinations.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 29,613,017 total covid-19 cases as of March 21, with the one-week increase at 114.6 cases per 100,000 people. The national covid-19 death total was reported at 539,038.

Testing has been reduced in Arkansas according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that was previously reporting covid case numbers by city.

According to a statement on the organization's website, the decision was made to stop reporting local infection numbers to avoid misrepresenting infection risk.

A mask mandate remains in effect, though Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that while the emergency order is being extended another 30 days, the state's covid-19 directives will now be considered guidance which will not carry penalties for businesses or individuals.

Additionally, the governor stated that the mask mandate will be ended March 31 if the state meets its target of fewer than 10% of individuals testing positive on a rolling seven-day average with an average of 7,500 people tested daily.

Hospitalizations will also be a consideration in whether to lift the mask mandate, he said.

Arkansans need to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and practicing social distancing, the governor said.