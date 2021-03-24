Cool Concrete

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Concrete work appears to be largely complete at the Kingsdale swimming pool. The concrete is part of a resurfacing project that will include a cool surface that will be more pleasant under bare feet, POA staff have stated.

Keith Bryant

