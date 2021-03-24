Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 10, at the home of Annette Allsup. Due to covid, this was the first meeting in several months. The meeting was called to order by acting president Annette Allsup. Nominations for new officers for the year 2021/2022 were made from the floor and votes were taken. Installation of these officers will take place at the meeting in April. There was a discussion about the Spring Tea. Sheets were passed around for members to sign up for committees and meetings. Two short programs were given by program chairman Lori Langley.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Tuesday, March 30, in the Redding Recreation Area on the Redding Loop/ Spy Rock/ Spy Rock Falls trail. This is a total of 7.5 miles with an option for a shorter hike-out and back to Spy Rock. The club will meet at Redding Campground at 9 a.m. There is a parking fee at the trailhead. The distance from Bella Vista is 82 miles.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com. Please read the information titled "Covid-19 Announcement" on the website home page.

Retired Nurses of NWA

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will not meet on Tuesday, March 30, because the meeting room is being used to give covid-19 vaccines. The next regularly-scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, if covid mandates allow. For more information, call 479-715-6352.

Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

The program will be presented by Dr. Jennifer M. Murray of Stillwater, Okla., a Department of History professor at Oklahoma State University. In addition to delivering hundreds of Civil War battlefield tours, she has led World War I and World War II study abroad trips to Europe. Murray's most recent publication is: "On A Great Battlefield: The Making, Management, and Memory of Gettysburg National Military Park, 1933-2013," published by the University of Tennessee Press in 2014. The history of the Gettysburg battlefield will be the subject of her presentation to the Roundtable. She is also the author of "The Civil War Begins," published by the U.S. Army's Center of Military History in 2012. She is currently working on a full-length biography of George Gordon Meade, tentatively titled, "Meade At War." Murray is a veteran faculty member at Gettysburg College's Civil War Institute and a coveted speaker at Civil War symposiums and Roundtables. In addition, she worked as a seasonal interpretive park ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park for nine summers, 2002-2010.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way. For more information contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans who meet regularly to share their art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

Once Riordan Hall opens up again, club meetings will be resumed at that location. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is rich in history. The first meeting was on May 28, 1987, with 10 members in attendance. The Club was incorporated as an Arkansas non-profit, 501(c)3. The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The Club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library.

Visitors are always welcome. At this time masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

On the website are the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has suspended weekly rehearsals until a date to be announced due to the covid pandemic. At that time, women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment (when group activities permit), call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.