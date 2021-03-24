Bella Vista named Tree City USA for third year

Bella Vista has been for the third year named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of efforts in and commitment to managing the city's tree canopy in a smart and productive way.

Mayor Peter Christie on Monday read a proclamation, as a tree was planted at City Hall in celebration of Arbor Day.

This tree -- a redbud -- was donated by the Arkansas Forestry Commission and was delivered and planted by David Raines with Raines Tree Care.

"We celebrate the natural setting here in our city," Christie said. "It sets us apart and keeps us unique in this time of rapid growth in the Northwest Arkansas region."