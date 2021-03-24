Arkansas State Parks announce return to regular hours for Park Visitor Centers

Due to the health emergency brought on by covid-19, many facilities at Arkansas State Parks have had reduced hours and limited occupancy for the past year. On Monday, March 1, park visitor centers and museums began to have regular hours for visitors.

Visitor centers will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park museums will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Arkansas State Park visitor centers and museums act as information hubs in the parks. Visitors will find exhibits explaining the flora, fauna, geography, and history of the parks in these buildings. Souvenirs, camping supplies, informative books, and snacks can be purchased in the park stores that are in most of these facilities.

"Our goal over the past year has been to continue to provide high-quality services while keeping both our visitors and our staff safe," said Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. "We have seen increased visitation as people discovered that the parks were a great place to enjoy the outdoors while keeping a safe physical distance. With spring and better weather on the way, fully opening our facilities while maintaining our safety protocols will best serve the public."

Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said, "We appreciate the public's understanding during the past year, and we expect the new hours to better serve our guests. It is still important to maintain social distancing and to always wear a mask in public areas of all of our indoor facilities."

These new hours do not affect the hours of operations of the parks in general or other facilities. For more information about each park, visit ArkansasStateParks.com.

