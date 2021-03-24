No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Yet Another VA Secretary

---

We have a new Department of Veterans Affairs secretary, the 10th acting or permanent VA secretary in the past 10 years.

Dennis McDonough has a degree in Foreign Service. He was an aide on the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Later he was a national security adviser and chief of the National Security Council. He's a public policy professor at Notre Dame's school on global affairs and was a fellow at Carnegie's International Affairs program under the International Peace endowment. He used to be President Barak Obama's White House chief of staff.

Those who inspired him in early life included a football coach who'd served in World War II, troops and wounded warriors he'd met, as well as his grandfather who'd been a Marine. His wife co-founded Vets' Community Connections, a group that assists veterans and their families.

OK, I'm concerned.

I see a lot of security and international affairs in that bio. In multiple online versions of his bio, the word "veterans" doesn't come up once. Except for his wife's work, I'm not seeing any connections with veterans. There were visits to Iraq and Afghanistan, yes, plus visits to Walter Reed hospital. In Afghanistan and Iraq, he was there to talk to coalition partners and military leaders about security issues and draw down. Maybe he sat down to a meal with the troops.

But where's the real veteran experience? Where's the commitment to our country with a job that can take you into harm's way? Or an assignment where your family can't go? The bad pay? The person above you who can make or break your career? The bad decisions you remain silent about. The terrible duty stations?

Those are the hard, very real things I'm just not seeing in McDonough's history.

I wish him well ... for all our sakes. But excuse me if I withhold the kudos. At least for now.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* One dung beetle can drag 1,141 times its own weight.

* Italian banker Gilberto Baschiera was a modern-day Robin Hood. Over a period of seven years, he secretly diverted 1 million euros from wealthy clients to poorer ones so they could qualify for loans. He made no profit from these dealings and avoided jail in 2018 with a plea bargain.

* In 2006, a Coca-Cola employee offered to sell Coca-Cola secrets to Pepsi. Pepsi took the high road and responded by notifying Coca-Cola.

* Ever wonder why there's no period in "Dr Pepper"? It was removed because the old logo font made it look like "Di: Pepper."

* Wildlife technician Richard Thomas took the famous tongue twister, "How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?" and calculated a rough estimate of the actual answer. It came out to around 700 pounds!

* For years your dentist has no doubt advised you to be sure to floss. But the benefits extend beyond your teeth. Researchers have discovered that flossing can also help your memory. It prevents gum disease, which prevents stiff blood vessels, which in turn cause memory issues.

* The future Queen Elizabeth II's wedding dress was entirely paid for with ration coupons.

* Red Solo cups have not only been honored in a song by country singer Toby Keith, they're a common souvenir to bring back from the U.S. The novelty comes from their appearance in numerous movie party scenes.

* American children are given an average of $3.70 per lost tooth.

* To properly write adjectives in order, list them by amount, value, size, temperature, age, shape, color, origin and material.

***

Thought for the Day: "No matter what path you're on in this life, if that path isn't about love, you're on the wrong path." -- Lawrence Overmire

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

WHERE THERE'S LIFE THERE'S HOPE

---

North dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] Q 7

[H] K 8 5 4

[D] J 9 5 2

[C] K 6 3

WEST

[S] 9 5 4

[H] A J 9 3

[D] 8 7 4 3

[C] 7 5

EAST

[S] A 3 2

[H] 10 6 2

[D] A K Q 10

[C] 9 4 2

SOUTH

[S] K J 10 8 6

[H] Q 7

[D] 6

[C] A Q J 10 8

The bidding:

North East South West

Pass 1 [D] 1 [S] 2 [D]

2 [S] 3 [D] 4 [S]

Opening lead -- three of diamonds.

There are times when declarer sees he cannot make his contract if the opponents defend correctly. But at the same time, he has the great advantage of knowing that his opponents do not know what he knows.

Here is a typical case. West led a diamond against four spades. East won with the ten and continued with the king, ruffed by South.

Declarer realized that he could not make the contract against proper defense, even if the opposing trumps were divided 3-3. Thus, suppose he had led a trump to dummy's queen at trick three. In that case, East would take the ace and play another diamond, ruffed again by South.

Declarer would now have only two trumps left, the king and jack. After he played them, exhausting everyone of trumps, the best he could do would be to cash five club tricks and go down one. The defenders would score the last two tricks with the heart and diamond aces.

So, to give himself at least some chance to make the contract, South led a low heart toward dummy at trick three! Fortunately for declarer, West followed low, no doubt allowing for the possibility that declarer might have three hearts to the queen. In that case, playing low on South's heart lead would limit South to one heart trick.

But West soon found out that his seemingly innocent play had cost him the contract. After declarer won the heart with dummy's king, he played the queen of spades.

East took the queen with the ace and returned a diamond, forcing South to ruff, but declarer then cashed the K-J of spades and all of his clubs to finish with 10 tricks.

Of course, had West been able to see South's hand -- especially the concealed five-card club suit -- he would have put up the ace of hearts and led another diamond, leaving declarer no way to get home safely.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.