Wish Granted

by Keith Bryant | March 17, 2021 at 10:10 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vistans walk forward to inform a four-year-old boy his wish was granted after local organizers helped raise nearly $30,000 for the Make a Wish program. Allen's Grocery store manager Steve Morrow, who helped organize this effort, said that the funds may be able to provide a wish for two more kids.

Bella Vistans gathered to grant a wish for four-year-old Vincent Lee Saturday morning.

His father, Blong Lee, said he was excited to see so many people come to recognize his son, who was given a surprise parade with roughly 20 law enforcement, fire and civilian vehicles and was showered with gifts.

"It's an amazing experience," he said.

Bella Vistans, including several people involved with local businesses, organized last year to raise money for Make-a-Wish, a charity organization that works to fulfill requests from children with serious illnesses.

Lisa Jones, whose son received a family trip through the program a little over a decade ago, was involved in the fundraising effort.

There was plenty of work to do, she said, but the results are worthwhile.

"Team Bella Vista has worked for over a year to make this happen," she said. "Little by little it added up."

Steve Morrow, Allen's grocery store manager said that he was extremely excited to see the result after Bella Vistans collectively pitched in.

"Proud of Bella Vista," he said.

While the goal was $10,000, the effort has raised a little over $29,000, he explained.

"Hopefully we can do a couple more of these," he said.

It's been difficult to organize because of covid-19 concerns, he added, and many childrens' requests, like traveling or meeting famous people, are not feasible.

Lee's request was a shopping spree, he explained, and that was far more doable in the current climate. Organizers got a list of things the young boy would like and went shopping on his behalf, Morrow said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Make a Wish recipient Vincent Lee, 4, foreground, tries out a few different siren tones on a Bella Vista fire truck with help from Capt. Brian Lasiter.
