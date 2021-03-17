Wish Granted

Bella Vistans gathered to grant a wish for four-year-old Vincent Lee Saturday morning.

His father, Blong Lee, said he was excited to see so many people come to recognize his son, who was given a surprise parade with roughly 20 law enforcement, fire and civilian vehicles and was showered with gifts.

"It's an amazing experience," he said.

Bella Vistans, including several people involved with local businesses, organized last year to raise money for Make-a-Wish, a charity organization that works to fulfill requests from children with serious illnesses.

Lisa Jones, whose son received a family trip through the program a little over a decade ago, was involved in the fundraising effort.

There was plenty of work to do, she said, but the results are worthwhile.

"Team Bella Vista has worked for over a year to make this happen," she said. "Little by little it added up."

Steve Morrow, Allen's grocery store manager said that he was extremely excited to see the result after Bella Vistans collectively pitched in.

"Proud of Bella Vista," he said.

While the goal was $10,000, the effort has raised a little over $29,000, he explained.

"Hopefully we can do a couple more of these," he said.

It's been difficult to organize because of covid-19 concerns, he added, and many childrens' requests, like traveling or meeting famous people, are not feasible.

Lee's request was a shopping spree, he explained, and that was far more doable in the current climate. Organizers got a list of things the young boy would like and went shopping on his behalf, Morrow said.