Volunteer cleanup to return this weekend

Volunteers are expected to clean up trash alongside U.S. Highway 71 this Saturday, March 20.

The Six in Sixty cleanup aims to clean alongside the interstate, covering the six miles that run through Bella Vista in one hour.

Tim Pschierer, who has helped to organize the event, said anyone is welcome to volunteer. Volunteers will meet at Allen's grocery store at 10 a.m. and go over a map, with the six miles divided into 32 sections for volunteers to choose from.

After a pre-cleanup meeting and coffee supplied by Java Dudes, volunteers will work for an hour, then come back for brats and hot dogs, supplied by Allen's.

"We want to make it so everybody has fun," he said. "It brings everybody from all different backgrounds to complete a common purpose, you know, to keep Bella Vista beautiful. That's what it's all about."

Volunteers will be supplied with high-visibility vests, trash bags and gloves, provided by Keep Arkansas Beautiful, he explained.

If possible, Pschierer suggested volunteers bring a picker to make collecting garbage a bit easier.

Volunteers will leave bags alongside the interstate for ARDOT to pick up, he added.

This is the third time volunteers have organized this event, with last year's event canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

There's no shortage of trash for people to pick up, he explained.

"The trash is really bad this year; it's really noticeable," he said.

With a decline in case numbers and a public that's more aware of the need for face masks and social distancing, Pschierer said he's confident the event can be done safely.

The 2019 cleanup had approximately 120 volunteers, and Pschierer said he expects a similar or better turnout this weekend.

"We have a lot of new people in town who really want to take care of the city, I think," he said.