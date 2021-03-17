RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating has been arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship services are at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School for children and adults is at 9:45 a.m. The worship service can be seen at www.bvlutheran.com. Please wear facemasks entering and leaving the building; social distancing is practiced. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Pastor Hass is leading a new Christianity 101 Class in the library at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. In this class, you will have an opportunity to understand how Bella Vista Lutheran Church operates. This is a great time to ask Pastor Hass questions and to learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members.

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon and operates as a drive-through during the month of March. Masks should be worn. Starting in April, the pantry doors will open to visitors in order to personally distribute food and pray for their needs.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Sunday, March 21, Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will have a Zoom service with guest speaker Celeste Williams, APN, talking about and leading "A Conversation on the Covid-19 Vaccine." For Zoom link and information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship will resume at 10 a.m. Palm Sunday, March 28. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please let the church know you will attend by calling the church office at 479-855-2390. Watch the service live on the website or Facebook page. A recording will also be posted on Sunday afternoon. Childcare will be provided. The March 21 service will be live-streamed only.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services.

Bella Vista Community Church

Traditional worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Holy Week services:

• Palm Sunday, 9 a.m. March 28

• Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m. April 1

• Good Friday, 11:45 a.m. April 2

• Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. April 4

Visit bvcc.net for more info about the service, video sermons, and daily devotionals to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Services have resumed at Highlands Church. Grab your mask this weekend for in-person worship on Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. or on Sunday morning at either 9:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshiping from home, at humcbv.com.