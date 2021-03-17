Police Reports

Monday, March 8

1:02 p.m. Police received a complaint of items stolen from someone's yard, including a dog house and stepping stone, on Lathrop Lane.

8:11 p.m. Police arrested Brian Grimes, 30, in connection with driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without a license during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Tuesday, March 9

7:44 p.m. Police arrested Troy Carlson, 51, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit after responding to an intoxicated person call on Blairgowrie Drive.

9:00 p.m. Police arrested Timothy Reckenbecker, 37, in connection with driving on a suspended license, no insurance, expired tags and felony false evidence of a title or registration during a traffic stop at the All in One gas station.

11:39 p.m. Police arrested Lenin Martinez-Perdomo, 22, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, no insurance, unlawful use of a blue light on a vehicle, felony possession of a defaced firearm and felony possession of firearms by certain persons during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, March 10

10:44 p.m. Police helped someone change a tire after checking on a vehicle in the Village Baptist Church parking lot.

Thursday, March 11

1:46 a.m. Police arrested Edward Durham, 38, in connection with driving while intoxicated, speeding and refusal to submit during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:40 p.m. Police received a complaint of a vehicle with no taillights on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, March 12

10:38 a.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of unemployment fraud.

8:20 p.m. Police arrested James Rainey, 32, on out-of-town warrants after responding to a disturbance on Shelly Drive.

Saturday, March 13

1:27 a.m. Police arrested Jose Santacruz, 32, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree after responding to a disturbance call on Cannock Lane.

4:07 a.m. Police checked on a potential burglary attempt on Elizabeth Drive. Someone reportedly tried to enter a home through the back door and fell off the deck.

Sunday, March 14

9:23 p.m. Police arrested Feliz Rodriguez, 38, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container, driving on a suspended license and no insurance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.