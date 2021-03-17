The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | March 17, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Ruffles is approximately six months old, litterbox trained and will be spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations before she is adopted. Shelter staff said she's super loving and friendly with everyone. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

