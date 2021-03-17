Obituaries

Geraldine Claudia Armstrong

Geraldine Claudia Armstrong, 77, of Rogers, Ark., died March 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospital. She was born Jan. 19, 1944, in San Pedro, Calif., to Emillio Chavez and Feliz Gutierrez Chavez.

She married Glen Dale Armstrong on May 2, 1964, and later retired as a examiner for the IRS. She loved to go the the casino and was a talented oil painter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Kyle Lenn Armstrong.

Survivors are her husband, Glen of the home; two sons, Bruce Armstrong and wife Karen of Pea Ridge, Doug Armstrong and wife Rebecca of Hagerstown, Maryland; daughter-in-law, Amy Armstrong of Lee's Summit, Mo.; siblings, Emillio "Tyke" Chavez and wife Anita of Albuquerque, N.M., and Leroy Chavez of Albuquerque, N.M.; four granchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Turner James Coles

Turner James Coles, infant, of Pea Ridge, died March 4, 2021, in Rogers. He was born March 2, 2021, in Rogers to Ryan and Rachel Seal Coles.

Survivors are his parents; grandparents, Sharon Coles of Rogers and John and Nancy Seal of Pittsburg, Kan.; and aunts and uncles, Jason and Katie Seal of Olathe, Kan., Amanda and Jeff Davis of Pea Ridge, Jimmy Coles and Kayla Downing of Rogers, Jessica and Beau Wilson of Rogers and Christina Coles of Rogers.

Memorial Services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers.

Online condolences at www.Bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Martha Ruth Hall

Martha Ruth Hall, 89, of Pea Ridge, died March 11, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Arrangements are pending by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.