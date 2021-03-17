BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

On the website are the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

BV Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

The Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is pleased to announce the Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship. Mary was the first president of the guild, which was formed in 1993. This scholarship will be offered to Benton County Arkansas students and residents who are pursuing a degree or certification in the area of textile arts. This is an ongoing scholarship that will be presented each year to deserving students. For information and to apply, please visit calicocutups.com or contact Mary Lange Kalin, scholarship chairwoman, at [email protected]

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has suspended weekly rehearsals until a date to be announced due to the covid pandemic. At that time, it invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment (when group activities permit), call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204. www.perfectharmonybv.com.