VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

VA: More Good News on Debt Repayments

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which recently announced an extension of home loan forbearance (delaying collections until June 30), has now added to the list of available financial help. Due to the pandemic, debt collection of VA benefits overpayments and medical copayments has been suspended until Sept. 30 for those debts incurred after April 1, 2020.

The VA will notify veterans of the status of their debt, as well as any options, but while you wait on that communication from the VA, the particulars can be found online. Go to www.va.gov/manage-va-debt/ and sign in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet or ID.me accounts. If you don't have an ID.me, you can create one right there on the page.

Once logged in, you'll be able to check on debts for GI Bill or other education benefits, disability compensation or veteran pension. (Family members cannot use this tool.) You'll find information on the amount and status of the debt, what you can do about it and any letters the VA has sent you.

Once the payment suspension is lifted at the end of September, repayment will be made as painless as possible. You'll have four choices: 1) monthly offsets (they hold back a certain amount of your benefits), 2) small monthly payments (if you don't get benefits), 3) you make a compromise offer and pay a smaller amount, or 4) the debt is waived. For the last two, you'll need to fill out a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655).

When you visit the debt management page, be sure to click the plus (+) signs. They open up much more information under each question.

If you need help from the Debt Management Center, call them weekdays at 800-827-0648, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. They're apparently slammed with calls and suggest you call Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, or from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

Iguanas have three eyes: two in the normal spots and a third on top of their heads, that only perceives brightness.

Banks employ therapists known as wealth psychologists who help ultra-rich clients unable to mentally cope with the guilt they feel over their immense wealth, advise on inheritance issues and counsel parents on how to raise children who aren't spoiled by money.

Tyromancy is the practice of predicting the future with cheese.

In 2016, a student left a pineapple in an art museum in Scotland. Two days later, it had been placed in a glass case as part of an exhibition.

"Coffin birth" is a phenomenon that occurs when a pregnant woman delivers a child spontaneously after her death, due to gases that build up in the abdominal area, putting pressure on the mother's uterus and forcing the baby through the birth canal.

The scientific term for brain freeze is "sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia." Now you know why we call it brain freeze.

Originally scheduled to be erected in Barcelona, the Eiffel Tower was rejected because citizens thought it was an eyesore.

Alcatraz was the only prison to offer its inmates hot showers, but that had nothing to do with personal comfort. Rather, the reasoning went that if the prisoners were used to the hot shower-water, they'd be unable to cope with the frigid temps of the San Francisco Bay and hence deterred from attempting to escape.

Hershey's Kisses take their name from the kissing sound deposited chocolate makes as it falls from the machine to the conveyor belt.

If you point your car keys to your head, it will increase the remote's signal range.

Thought for the Day: "Looking at beauty in the world is the first step of purifying the mind." -- Amit Ray

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

TURNING DEFEAT INTO VICTORY

East dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] Q 10 8 5 2

[H] J 9 8 2

[D] A Q 6

[C] 6

WEST

[S] 9 6

[H] Q 10 5 4

[D] 7

[C] 10 9 8 7 4 2

EAST

[S] --

[H] 7 6 3

[D] K J 10 9 4 3

[C] A K 5 3

SOUTH

[S] A K J 7 4 3

[H] A K

[D] 8 5 2

[C] Q J

The bidding:

East South West North

1 [D] Dble 2 [C] 3 [C]

5 [C] 5 [S]

Opening lead -- seven of diamonds.

It is not uncommon for declarer to be playing in a contract where he appears to have bitten off more than he can chew. In many cases, declarer can do nothing to salvage such contracts, but there are some occasions where careful play can turn apparent defeat into victory.

Here is such a case. South is playing in five spades, and West leads his singleton diamond. Declarer sees that his probable losers are two diamonds and a club, but he also notes that if either opponent was dealt three hearts to the queen, he can develop an extra trick by ruffing one of dummy's hearts and so make the contract.

Accordingly, he wins the opening lead with the ace of diamonds, cashes the A-K of spades and A-K of hearts, then enters dummy with a trump to lead the nine of hearts and ruff it.

The queen does not fall, but he is not yet completely out of ammunition. He still has another chance to make the contract, and it costs him nothing to try. So at this point he leads the jack of clubs.

East wins the club with the king and makes the best defensive play of continuing with the ace. Declarer ruffs in dummy and plays the jack of hearts, on which East shows out.

South takes advantage of this favorable development by discarding one of his diamond losers on the jack of hearts. Declarer can afford to make this play, since he has two diamond losers in any case, but, more importantly, it enables him to make the contract if East started with six diamonds.

Sure enough, West, upon winning the heart with the queen, has no choice but to return a club. Declarer ruffs in dummy while discarding his remaining diamond, and the contract is home.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.