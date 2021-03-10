Zoom into the Village Lake Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets will meet virtually over Zoom at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, featuring Two Friends Books owners, Monica Diodati and Rachel Stuckey Slaton. Two Friends Books is an independent book store located in Bentonville.

Open Mic, to share readings by attendees, will begin at noon. Bring your own writing, lunch and drink. For more information, contact Joani at 608-642-1294.

Monica Diodati moved to Bentonville from Dallas in 2017 and is co-owner at Two Friends Books. She's passionate about cultivating community and a sense of place around the bookstore and enjoys reading memoirs and autofiction. You can find her making lattes or suggesting titles to customers at the shop during the week, and riding her bike, going on walks, and cooking in her free time.

Rachel Stuckey Slaton is a born-again Arkansan. After spending years living in New York City and traveling North America, she moved back home in 2016. Rachel is one of the "friends" of Two Friends Books and you can often find her riding a cargo bike downtown with two little kids on the back, discussing the merits of genre fiction, or procrastinating on gardening tasks. She's currently reading Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell and a couple of romance novels.