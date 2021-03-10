Small covid case increase reported for Benton County

Benton County has seen a total of 20,848 covid-19 cases, resulting in 284 deaths as of March 7, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

While this represents a fairly small increase over the 20,684 total cases reported on Feb. 28, recent winter weather is believed to have depressed testing efforts.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that has been reporting covid-19 case numbers by the city since last August, reported that it would not be publishing individual community numbers and trend tables until testing returns to normal levels.

The ADH reports 22,567 total cases and 243 deaths in nearby Washington County.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reported 2,465 total cases in the county, one new that day, with 31 deaths and 3,949 patients vaccinated as of March 6.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 28,771,749 total confirmed cases, a one-week increase of 57,586 cases, as of March 7.

Nationwide, the CDC reported 522,973 deaths associated with the virus.

On the vaccination front in Arkansas, the ADH reports 1,223,700 vaccine doses have been received or allocated statewide and 677,424 doses have been given as of March 7.

The vaccination plan remains in phase 1-B, focused on vaccinating people over the age of 70, as well as teachers, school staff, childcare and higher education workers, according to the ADH.

The previous phase, 1-A, focused on healthcare workers, long-term care residents, EMS and first responders, including police and firefighters.

Information can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The next phase, 1-C, will reportedly focus on people over the age of 65 and those between 16-64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions, as well as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing, IT and communications, media, public safety, public health and energy.

City buildings reopened Monday, Feb. 1.

A mask mandate remains in effect, though Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last month that, while the emergency order is being extended until the end of March, the state's covid-19 directives will now be considered guidance which will not carry penalties for businesses or individuals.

Additionally, the governor stated that the mask mandate will be ended March 31 if the state meets its target of fewer than 10% of individuals testing positive on a rolling seven-day average with an average of 7,500 people tested daily.

Hospitalization numbers will also be a consideration in whether to lift the mask mandate, he said.

Arkansans need to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and practicing social distancing, the governor said.