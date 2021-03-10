Roads damaged by winter storms

Bella Vista's still feeling the effects of February's hard freezes as some roads crumble.

While the worst of it hit State Highway 279, there was also extensive damage on heavily-traveled roads like Dartmoor Road, as well as some residential roads, Bella Vista communications manager Cassi Lapp explained.

The majority of road damage has been isolated to the edge of the pavement, with little to no damage to the subgrade, and this damage will be corrected by crews cutting out and replace a portion of the pavement, she said.

On the state highway, the damage was significant and every component of the road failed, including the subgrade and asphalt, she said, and the state intends to repave Arkansas Highways 279 and 340 in the coming weeks.

Other factors also caused damage, she added, including a water leak on Overton Drive that caused a nearby portion of the road to fail.

The city will focus on repairing roads with subgrade damage first, then move on to less-damaged roads, she explained.

The city does not currently have an estimated total cost for necessary street repairs, Lapp added.