RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service this Sunday, and you are invited to Zoom the service of the Unitarian Universalists of Fayetteville at 11 a.m., March 7. For information, order of service, and Zoom link, visit uufayetteville.org.

For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Bella Vista Community Church

Worship is on Sundays at 9 a.m. (traditional) and at 11 a.m. (contemporary). Social distancing guidelines are followed.

Visit bvcc.net for more info about services, video sermons and daily devotionals to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email qu[email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Worship services are live-streamed on Sundays at 10 a.m. on PCBV website, Facebook page, and YouTube, with no congregation present until further notice. Zoom Sunday School classes will continue as scheduled. Meetings and activities will be held by Zoom only for now. Please continue to mail your pledges to the church. Questions? Contact the church office at 479-855-2390.

The Session will determine at its March 13 meeting if there will be a return to in-person worship services beginning Palm Sunday, March 28, with covid precautions in place. The congregation will be notified by OneCall and through announcements made on Sunday, March 14 and 21, during the live-streamed service.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship services are at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School for children and adults is at 9:45 a.m. The worship service can be seen at www.bvlutheran.com. Please wear facemasks entering and leaving the building; social distancing is practiced. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Pastor Hass is leading a new Christianity 101 Class in the library at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. In this class, you will have an opportunity to understand how Bella Vista Lutheran Church operates. This is a great time to ask Pastor Hass questions and to learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members.

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon and operates as a drive-through during the month of March. Masks should be worn. The first three weeks of March, special Easter bags will be distributed. Starting in April, the pantry doors will open to visitors in order to personally distribute food and pray for their needs.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating has been arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next blood drive, organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men) is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Help make a difference in your community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screening is available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. A photo ID is required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. Masks are required for all donors and staff. All participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Services have resumed at Highlands Church. Grab your mask this weekend for in-person worship on Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. or on Sunday morning at either 9:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshiping from home, at humcbv.com.