Police Reports

March 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 1

3:31 p.m. Police received a complaint about an air conditioner unit that was "cut into" at the Boys and Girls Club.

Tuesday, March 2

12:26 p.m. Police arrested Billy Fields, 50, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Highlander Plaza.

3:16 p.m. Firefighters put out a grass fire that was threatening a structure on Howland Road.

10:49 p.m. Police arrested Marvin Russ, 52, in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felony charges, as well as driving on a suspended license, no insurance, no turn signal, and unsafe vehicle during a traffic stop at the All in One gas station.

Wednesday, March 3

12:21 p.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of credit card fraud.

4:34 a.m. Police arrested Laurianne Demers, 50, in connection with assaulting a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct after responding to a call about her reportedly shooting at a neighbor's house on Witham Lane.

Thursday, March 4

1:05 a.m. Police arrested Diana Martinez, 20, in connection with driving without a license, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

3:32 p.m. Police received a complaint of copper stolen out of an air conditioning unit at the Presbyterian church on Forest Hills Boulevard.

Friday, March 5

1:53 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone in a pickup swerving and brake checking people on U.S. Highway 71.

9:57 p.m. Police arrested Daniel Ford, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, March 6

1:23 a.m. Police arrested Brianna Guiguis, 23, in connection with driving while intoxicated, following too close, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Sunday, March 7

4:52 a.m. Police arrested Colin Upton, 33, in connection with aggravated assault after responding to a disturbance call on Donington Lane.

10:09 a.m. Firefighters put out a gas fire at JJ's Grill and advised the restaurant not to reopen until repairs were made.

