POA Give Back campaign

Jessica Anson loved the idea and ran with it.

Anson, the Bella Vista POA's aquatics and facility manager, along with recreation operations manager Jessica McCary, have spearheaded the organization of a POA employee group called "The Give Back" campaign.

"[POA chief operating officer] Tom [Judson] wanted the POA employees to do something where we are volunteering and giving back to the community," Anson said. "So, we got together and tried to come up with ways to reach out and make a difference."

The group plans to have two community-focused events this year and have three events starting in 2022.

The initial event will be April 6 when POA employees and their families can sign up and give blood during a drive at Lakepoint restaurant to support the American Red Cross and the country's major blood shortage as a result of covid-19.

"We have employees with the POA who want to volunteer their time and want to do something," Anson said. "We know the nation is in desperate need of blood right now, so we coordinated with the Red Cross to come out and let our employees sign up for a time to donate blood.

"The Red Cross will provide snacks, but we are also going to give out T-shirts with our 'Give Back' logo. We want our employees to wear that shirt every time we do something."

Cassady Watkins with the Greater Ozarks and Arkansas blood services division of the American Red Cross said her organization is always appreciative of groups such as POA that are helping during this time of critical blood need.

"The American Red Cross is excited about the new partnership with the Bella Vista POA," Watkins said. "It takes organizations and businesses throughout our Northwest Arkansas communities to come together and help save lives.

"Blood donations remain essential to the health of communities, and the Red Cross is grateful for the ongoing support of blood donors and blood-drive hosts. A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the covid-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or facing a life-threatening illness, help can't wait. Blood donation is essential."

In addition to the upcoming blood drive, the "The Give Back" campaign is planning is a cleanup day on the Bella Vista trails.

"We want to pick up trash and clean up the trails," Anson said. "We've shot around other ideas and have a lot of ideas as we try to feel out covid."

The POA has more than 300 employees.