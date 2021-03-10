POA curbside Easter event

The annual Easter egg hunt put on by the Bella Vista POA will continue to be a curbside event for another year.

The event, one of the more popular family events the POA hosts each year, will be held Saturday, April 3, in the parking lot of Riordan Hall. It's the second consecutive year the event will temporarily transition to a drive-through event due to covid-19.

"Last year we had 400 cars come through and we expect at least 600 cars this year," POA's Jennifer Anson said.

The event is advertised for POA members to bring kids ages 1 to 12 to drive through the parking lot where gloved- and masked-POA staff members will be handing out goodie bags filled with eggs, treats and "a few eggy surprises."

To accommodate a smooth traffic flow, members with last names that begin with letters A-F are asked to come at 10 a.m., last names that begin with G-L at 10:30 a.m. and last names that begin with M-Z at 11 a.m.

The Easter bunny will also be there.

"This is a really fun event and makes a lot of people happy," Anson said.

The annual Easter egg hunt has been a staple event with the POA for many years, starting out at Metfield before moving to the Kingsdale area where Riordan Hall is located.

"We've had tons of people participate in this event in years' past," Anson said. "Last year, we still wanted to do something, but because of covid, we decided to let the Easter bunny greet kids from their cars.

Kids were able to get photos with the Easter bunny before covid restrictions and Anson hopes that the traditional egg hunt will be able to resume in 2022.

File photo Curbside Easter Bunny waves to POA members during the first-ever curbside POA Easter Egg Hunt April 2020.