POA covid restrictions to continue

Despite Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing last week that most covid-19 mandates for businesses are now only guidelines, the Bella Vista POA is continuing to take a cautious approach to lifting any rules at its facilities.

The POA senior staff met last week to discuss the issue and, for now, only capacity limits for the bar areas at BV Bar & Grill, Lakepoint Restaurant and Highlands Pub & Patio have been lifted.

"We have opened our bar areas to 100% capacity, but we are asking patrons to still wear masks when they enter and remove when served," POA director of marketing and communications Kim Carlson said. "We don't expect any more changes at this time. We listen to the governor's announcements and then get together and try to decide and adjust to what's in the best interest of our members."

Carlson said she doesn't anticipate any more changes to the POA guidelines for the remainder of March. Hutchinson announced last week that the statewide mask mandate may be lifted beginning in April if certain covid numbers are accomplished.

"If the mask mandate is lifted, then that's something we will take seriously and discuss further at that time," Carlson said. "During this time, we've been extra careful and conservative because of our membership demographic and they've been appreciative of it."

Carlson said the decision to open the bar areas at the three facilities to 100% capacity was made after evaluating other establishments in the area.

"We are always open to member feedback and if there are any issues, we will take it up and look at it," she said.

As the light at the end of the covid tunnel appears to be getting closer and closer, Carlson reiterated how the POA has been so thankful for how members have responded to the guidelines during the past year.

"We are so appreciative of our members," she said. "They kept being great customers through all of this."