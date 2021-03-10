Pea Ridge Times
Planning commission approves police station development

by Keith Bryant | March 10, 2021 at 6:10 a.m.

The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of a large-scale development application for a new public safety building on Forest Hills Blvd. during its Monday, March 8, work session.

Approval was given on the condition that a necessary variance for parking setbacks be approved by the board of zoning adjustments.

The requested variance is 10 feet, which senior planner Derek Linn said would still allow for proper trees and shrubs.

"The applicant was not able to meet the full 20-foot setback ... due to the extreme ravine on the backside," he said.

The now-approved development calls for a 46,374-square-foot building on a 32.7 4-acre property on Arkansas Highway 279, located near the city's existing street department building.

The applicant has also worked extensively with utility providers, he added.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said the building is expected to use Centerton water for most of its water consumption, while POA water will be supplied to pressurize the building's sprinkler system.

The building will also be on the Village Wastewater sewer system, he said.

The commission also approved lot splits on Forest Hills Blvd., Buckstone Drive, Fletcher Road, Glasgow Road, and Cullen Hills Drive during the meeting.

