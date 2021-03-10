Pea Ridge Times
Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | March 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Clover is approximately one year old, litterbox trained, spayed and up-to-date on vaccination. Shelter staff said she's very sweet. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

