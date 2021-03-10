Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Clover is approximately one year old, litterbox trained, spayed and up to date on vaccinations. Shelter staff said she's very sweet. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]