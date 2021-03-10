Mens Chorus Open House

The Men's Chorus has a 43-year history in Bella Vista! Their archives and history will be on display at an open house at the Plaza, 1 Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

This musical group has a unique history beginning in 1978 when Henry Anderson gathered together 20 men who enjoyed singing and were willing to perform before an audience. Accompanied by Ruth Kahl, they rehearsed at the United Methodist Church and adopted uniforms of red vests or yellow sweaters. Over the years, the rehearsal site has changed and so have the uniforms. Their performances were wonderful from the start but it wasn't until 1985 that they began selling tickets to the performances. Tickets were sold at $3 each.

In addition to public concerts, the Men's Chorus regularly visited schools in Bentonville, Rogers, Gravette, Pea Ridge, Jane, Mo., and Oklahoma. At times, students were invited to join them. The group has donated pianos to some area schools in need.

Over the years, the chorus also performed in Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, and Nashville, Tenn., yet the most memorable was probably a trip by 20 chorus members and their wives to Switzerland and Austria. While most of the chorus members live in the Bella Vista area, members have come from all over the United States.

The chorus is an organized, nonprofit unit with officers, committees, by-laws and uniforms. Each member pays a small fee to belong, which helps pay the expenses. With the passage of time, the number of chorus members has varied but, at one time, reached a high of 90. Uniforms have also changed over time. Following the open house at the Plaza on the 21st, their records and photo albums will be donated to the Bella Vista Historical Society so all can enjoy the history.

The current director is John Mathews, with accompanist Marilyn Lee.

All are invited to the Plaza on March 21 to meet chorus members and their officers. You may find this is a perfect group for you to join as you learn of their commitment and unique membership.