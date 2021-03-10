Lakepoint Marina to open March 16

It may happen four days before the official start of the new season, but March 16 will feel a lot like the first day of spring for Bella Vista residents.

That's the day the Marina at Lakepoint opens to officially kick off the recreational boating season at Loch Lomond -- Bella Vista's largest lake.

"It's an exciting time of the year," said Trey Anson, the POA's trails and outdoor recreation manager. "We open the marina when the season changes, when the fishing season changes. Everybody waits through the winter but, when it starts to get warm, anyone who can is fishing and going out in boats.

"We're getting things ready to go."

During the spring, the marina will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. Amenities for POA members and their guests at the marina include pontoon, boat and kayak rentals, hunting and fishing license sales, bait, tackle, gas, snack and drink sales. Non-POA members are able to buy bait and tackle.

"During the spring hours we do a lot of bait sales," Anson said. "Then, during the summer months when we are open later, we rent out boats all day.

"We have worms and crickets and minnows for sale, we sell tackle, and we take care of covered and uncovered boat slips."

And if the past couple of years are any indication, Anson feels the marina will be in high demand in 2021.

"Two years ago, was the busiest year we have seen and last year was even busier," Anson said. "Everyone was stuck at home because of covid, and it was something people would do to get out of the house. Because our lakes are just for members and their guests, a lot of our members couldn't travel as usual due to the travel restrictions that were in place.

"So instead of traveling somewhere they stayed home and used our lakes. Our boats were booked out weeks, sometimes months in advance."

Because of the anticipated high demand this year, Anson said the POA made a couple of additions in the offseason based on the request of members.

One was the purchase of a ski boat that will be available for rent to go along with the pontoon boats and bass boats already available.

"The ski boat will allow people to fish, tube, ski, all of it," Anson said. "Plus, will be large enough for families to come and bring kids."

Another requested item that will debut this year is a kayak launch at the marina.

"Currently, to get in the lake with a kayak, you have to go to the boat launch where powerboats are coming in and out," Anson said. "So, we are installing a dock specifically for kayaks which is a result of member suggestions."

Kayaks and paddleboats are also available for rent.

Photo submitted Pontoon boats are available for rent at the Marina at Lakepoint on Loch Lomond lake.