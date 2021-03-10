Bella Vista woman accused of shooting police officer with a pellet gun

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista police officer will need surgery to remove a pellet from his wrist after being shot, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Sgt. Ross Conn was one of the officers that went to Witham Lane at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A neighbor reported to police Laurianne Demers, 50, was shooting a gun at a neighbor's house.

Conn knocked on Demers' door and asked her to come outside, according to the affidavit. Demers walked out the front door carrying a rifle and lowered the gun in Conn's direction.

Conn saw the gun was a BB or pellet gun and tried to take cover before Demers shot him in the right wrist, according to the affidavit.

Conn was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista and will need surgery to remove the pellet, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Demers in connection with battery, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green decided at a hearing Thursday there was probable cause to detain Demers.

Green reviewed the probable cause affidavit and mentioned the claim that Demers was shooting at a house.

"I was not shooting at a house," Demers said.

Demers told the judge she wasn't allowed to call a lawyer. Green asked Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, to make sure Demers can contact an attorney.

Green noted Demers was previously acquitted in a criminal case because of mental disease or defect.

The judge set Demers' bond at $50,000 and ordered her to wear an ankle monitor if released from jail. She also told Demers she can only leave her home for an emergency or to meet with her attorney.

The judge ordered Demers not to possess any weapons or firearms.

Demers' arraignment is scheduled for April 1.