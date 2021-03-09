Look out ... Hendrick Motorsports is back

Let’s be honest, it was a down few years for Hendrick Motorsports.

Jeff Gordon won just once in his final season back in 2015, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson weren’t exactly lighting it up during their final laps in 2017 and 2020.

Besides Alex Bowman’s two wins over the past two seasons, Chase Elliott had been the only Hendrick driver to win since Kasey Kahne’s surprise win at The Brickyard ... in 2017.

The once dominant organization had been stuck in limbo for the past few years, with three legends leaving the sport (and Kahne!), and an influx of new, young talent still trying to find their own way. After Kyle Larson’s win Sunday at Las Vegas, it appears the makeover is complete.

Don’t look now, but the dynasty ain’t dead yet!

First gear

Can’t dive any further into Hendrick talk without first starting with Larson.

The 28-year-old completed his comeback story with a dominant showing at Vegas, leading 106 laps and cruising to his first win since Dover in 2019.

The win also came nearly one year after Larson was suspended by NASCAR, and released by Chip Ganassi Racing, for using a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson signed with Hendrick last fall, and was officially reinstated by NASCAR on Jan. 1. The California native took over the No. 5 car, which is prepped by Jimmie Johnson’s old No. 48 team and crew chief Cliff Daniels.

Second gear

Now, back to the Hendrick resurgence.

Dating back to Chase Elliott’s win last October on the Charlotte Roval, HMS has won five of the past nine Cup races, and, of course, last year’s championship.

The organization has now won back-to-back races with two different drivers for the first time since 2015 (Earnhardt Jr. and Johnson), and features four drivers all under the age of 29.

Bottom line? This may just be the beginning.

Third gear

With Larson’s win, Hendrick Motor-sports (265 wins) is now just three wins away from tying Petty Enterprises for most in NASCAR history. Larson also became the 20th driver to win for HMS, the most of any team.

Jeff Gordon leads the way with 93 wins, followed by Jimmie Johnson (83), Terry Labonte (12) and Elliott, who has 11.

Other fun names on the list include Tim Richmond (9), Mark Martin (6), and Front Row Joe Nemechek, who won at Richmond in 2003 in the HMS No. 25 machine.

Fourth gear

Now to the other end of the spectrum through four races ...

What in the world is going on with Stewart-Haas Racing?

Kevin Harvick started on the pole Sunday but had an awful afternoon, finishing 20th and failing to lead even one lap.

Cole Custer finished 25th, while rookie Chase Briscoe finished 21st.

Aric Almirola, meanwhile, finished last after hitting the wall midway through the last stage.

Through the first month of the season, SHR has led a total of 20 laps. All but three of those are from Harvick.

Yikes.