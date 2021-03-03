Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Happenings at the Museum

Now Open --

Until further notice, we will be open Monday through Friday and closed Saturday. Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, is for high-risk visitors only.

• If you have flu-like covid-19 symptoms (such as fever or chills and shortness of breath), please stay home for now.

• We're limiting the number of visitors at one time, based on social distancing. If you arrive when we're at maximum capacity, we'll ask you to patiently wait until we have room for you.

• Please enter through the front door and exit through the side (east) door to minimize interactions. If you're using a wheelchair or walker, just ring the east doorbell and we'll come to open it for you.

• All visitors must wear face masks. Exceptions: those under two years old and anyone who has trouble breathing or is incapacitated. No mask? No problem. We'll provide you with a free one.

• Please practice social distancing while in the museum. If you visit with children, keep them nearby and socially distanced. If you visit with a group, please stay together.

• Please leave personal belongings and strollers in your car. Purses are okay.

• Our store is closed because social distancing is impossible there.

• If you're a researcher, please email/call/mail research or photo questions and requests, due to the small size of our library and the inability to social distance.

Virtual Exhibits/Presentations

Art and Community -- Mar. 17

Our next Shiloh Sandwiched-In program is set for noon Wednesday, March 17. Robin Wallis Atkinson, CEO of INTERFORM (formerly NWA Fashion Week and Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum), will present "More Than Art: Fostering Community Through Collaborative Creativity." Atkinson will focus on ways arts, fashion, and culture can create images that help us understand our world and foster a sense of belonging for groups that have been historically left out of mainstream cultural programming.

The program will be presented live via Zoom. Space is limited; registration is required. Register on our website.

Ozark Bingo -- March 19

Starting Friday, March 19, we invite families to play a bingo-type game called "OZARK" during spring break. A link to the game card and instructions is at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HUHbFyydzrCGXCNZX2J5zElIg3In3ZWd2Sp3yrgeYuk/edit. This info will also be available on Facebook and Instagram.

Print out the game card and complete the challenges to fill a line in any direction, just as with traditional bingo. Then mail or deliver your completed game cards to the museum to receive a free Shiloh Museum sew-on patch. No registration is necessary. The deadline for submitting completed cards is April 16.

Plowing the Ozarks -- Mar. 20

Join Washington County farmer Jared Phillips and his team of Belgian draft horses during a pre-recorded demonstration of old-time methods of plowing the land at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 20, on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Phillips is an assistant professor of international studies at the University of Arkansas, where he focuses on peace, food security, human rights, and rural development. He and his family own and operate a farm in western Washington County, where they raise heritage breeds of sheep, hogs, chickens, and organic hay. To view the program, visit the museum's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/ or YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory.

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday Series for families. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Meeting locations

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue. For more information, call the museum at 479-750-8165, visit the website at shilohmuseum.org. or email [email protected]