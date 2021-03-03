Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 22

2:32 a.m. Police arrested Dylan Mcclellan, 25, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusing a chemical test, and speeding during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:04 a.m. Police helped with a stuck school bus on Warwick Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

4:12 a.m. Police arrested Ira Allman, 46, on out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

6:13 p.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of a dog bite.

Thursday, Feb. 25

11:13 a.m. Police received a complaint of identity theft on Cheviot Place.

2:34 p.m. Police helped with traffic control while someone changed a tire on a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Riordan Road and U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, Feb. 26

1:30 a.m. Police arrested Michael Cerillo, 52, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusing a chemical test and distracted driving during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

1:24 p.m. Police received a call about a wallet that was turned in at Grand Central Station. The individuals who returned the wallet were reportedly seen on security footage removing items from it before bringing it in. Police returned the wallet to its owner, who looked through it and found nothing amiss, according to the dispatch log.

3:16 p.m. Police arrested Frank Mckray, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, Feb. 27

3:30 a.m. Firefighters put out an electric fire on Gidney Circle.

Sunday, Feb. 28

8:58 a.m. Police directed traffic after a trailer became stuck, blocking a lane on Arkansas Highway 340. The incident took several hours to resolve.