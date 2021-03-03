Planning commission examines public safety building development

The planning commission examined a large-scale development for a new public safety complex during its Thursday, Feb. 25, work session.

The proposed development calls for a 46,374-square-foot building on a 32.7 4-acre property on Arkansas Highway 279, located near the city's existing street department building.

City staff recommended approval of the plan on the condition that a required variance for parking setbacks be approved by the board of zoning adjustments.

Senior planner Derek Linn said the topography of the lot limits the parking area.

"They really only have a very little bit of leeway to work with," he said.

The property is zoned C-2 commercial and public safety use is allowed by right in that zoning designation, he explained.

The proposal does not appear to create any dangerous traffic conditions, he said.

Utilities are available and drainage plans for the property appear to be adequate, he added.

The commission also discussed parking standards for non-residential uses during the work session.