Pea Ridge Times
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Planning commission examines public safety building development

by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The planning commission examined a large-scale development for a new public safety complex during its Thursday, Feb. 25, work session.

The proposed development calls for a 46,374-square-foot building on a 32.7 4-acre property on Arkansas Highway 279, located near the city's existing street department building.

City staff recommended approval of the plan on the condition that a required variance for parking setbacks be approved by the board of zoning adjustments.

Senior planner Derek Linn said the topography of the lot limits the parking area.

"They really only have a very little bit of leeway to work with," he said.

The property is zoned C-2 commercial and public safety use is allowed by right in that zoning designation, he explained.

The proposal does not appear to create any dangerous traffic conditions, he said.

Utilities are available and drainage plans for the property appear to be adequate, he added.

The commission also discussed parking standards for non-residential uses during the work session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado ready for state tournament
by Jason Avery
Eubanks signs with Arkansas Rich Mountain
by Jason Avery
El Dorado tops Sheridan to keep postseason hopes alive
by Tony Burns
Shooting at Pine Bluff middle school leaves one in ‘serious condition’; one suspect in custody
by Joseph Flaherty
Hogs aiming to extend SEC streak against South Carolina
by Bob Holt
ADVERTISEMENT