Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally-produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers. Many of the most needed tasks are simply business-related activities, requiring no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Actual broadcast experience would be nice, but it's not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Blood Donation Opportunities

Blood and platelet donations are needed. Another opportunity to donate is on Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. Contact the American Red Cross for more information.

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

The last fish fry of this Lenten season will be Friday afternoon March 26, with tickets sold until the Tuesday before -- March 23. Anyone who would like a ticket can call the church office at 479-855-9069 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or purchase before mass, from 4:50 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. The fish fry will be takeout-only for non-parishioners because of covid-19 concerns. The ticket cost is $12.50 per person.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has fully reopened to the public and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

The library continues to take covid-19 recommended precautions and sanitize the space regularly. Patrons are asked to limit visits to 30 minutes each, and limited computer access will be available in reserved one-hour blocks. Computers are available on a first-come, first-served basis only.

Curbside service has been discontinued. However, patrons are still able to reserve items online or over the phone to be set aside close to the entrance for quicker checkout, minimizing the time necessary inside the library.

Masks are required inside the library at all times, and patrons and staff must adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines.

Property Owners Association

The 2021 Bella Vista POA Board candidates in ballot order are Daniel T. Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan, Jacklyn Gain. There will be a Meet the Candidate Night via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 16. The election period is April 13 through May 18.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks are required and visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if visiting with a group, to stay together. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health. The museum is located at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone: 479-855-2335. Website: www.bellavistamuseum.org.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center -- has announced additional performances for In The Atrium, part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. This live house concert experience features local artists performing weekly in Walker Atrium.

The artist line up for the next two weeks includes: Thursday, March 4 Route 358, Americana string trio; Saturday, March 6 A Song in the Night by The Gospel Trio; Featuring Ocie Fisher, Ella Lambey and Reginald James; Thursday, March 11 The TriTones, jazz trio; Sunday, March 14 Alisa Coffey, classical harpist.

In The Atrium is free to attend. Reservations are encouraged. Socially distanced tables for parties of up to six can be reserved by calling 479.433.5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunday performances will feature classical music. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Reserved tables will be held until five minutes before curtain time, then released for walk-up patrons. Patrons should enter through the Dickson Street doors.

Artists will perform for 75-90 minutes with no intermission. Beer, wine, soft drinks and packaged snacks will be available for cashless purchase prior to and during the performance.

State-approved health and safety protocols will be in place including social distancing and cashless concessions. Patrons are required to wear a mask to enter, when they are not actively eating or drinking and any time they move around the space.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

Dogwood Festival -- After a year off, the Dogwood Festival is returning this spring, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce announced.

The 46th annual festival is scheduled for April 23 through 25 in downtown Siloam Springs, according to Arthur Hulbert, Chamber president and CEO.

"We're overjoyed to be hosting the Dogwood Festival this year and expect it to be very successful and a great time for all in a safe environment," Hulbert said. "We're fired up. It's a lot of work, but we are excited and think it will be a lot of fun for all."

Last year's festival was postponed several times and ultimately canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic. This year's festival will have multiple safety measures in place.

The ADH has limited the event to 66 percent capacity, Hulbert said. The Chamber worked with Fire Marshall Dustin Kindall to determine the occupancy rate for the festival and calculated that 8,563 people will be able to attend the festival at any given point in time.

In order to help monitor the occupancy rates, Nabholz Construction is donating a half-mile fence perimeter to go around the festival, Hulbert said. The festival will have two entry and exit points where volunteers will use color-coded stickers to track the number of people inside, he said.

Other safety measures will include requiring masks, temperature checks and covid-19 screening questions for volunteers and vendors, shifting vendor booths six to 10 feet apart to allow more room for social distancing, safety signage, hand sanitizing stations, sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces such as the tables in the food area, and keeping performers at least 12 feet away from the audience when they are not wearing masks.

Even though it will be a bit different this year, the event will still be the same Dogwood Festival everyone knows and loves, according to Lindsey Taylor, Chamber director of community development.

Ozark Folk Center State Park plans April 16th opening -- After experiencing a delayed opening in 2020, the Ozark Folk Center State Park announced it will open during the Arkansas Folk Festival on April 16 and 17 within current Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

The state park's 20 shops in the craft village, gift shop, and gardens will open during the festival and remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday-Saturday through the fall. Visiting guests can expect to find skilled artisans at work making, selling and demonstrating handmade crafts in the village and a tapestry of flowers, native plants and herbs for cooking and healing in the Heritage Herb Garden.

The Skillet Restaurant will also open the week of the Arkansas Folk Festival and resume serving southern-style entrees and desserts. The Cabins at Dry Creek serve guests year-round.

Daren Dortin, music director at the Ozark Folk Center, reported the park will not host its annual music workshops but anticipates hosting live music at its outdoor stage when the Craft Village opens in mid-April. He added that staff is laying plans to re-open the state park's indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, for two new music events later this year.

To learn more information about upcoming events, register for craft classes, or book a cabin for your next retreat, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com. To learn more about Arkansas State Parks other 51 parks to visit in the Natural State, visit ArkansasStateParks.com.

The mission of Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way of life in an educational and enjoyable manner.