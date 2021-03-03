Indulge your creative self; take a craft class at Ozark Folk School

Mountain View -- Connect with the artisan inside yourself in the creative space of the Ozark Folk Center State Park in beautiful Mountain View.

While craft classes are taught year-round, we dedicate a special week for the creative focus of Spring Ozark Folk School. Held this year from March 15-19, 2021, choose from more than 20 craft classes taught by master craftspeople with decades of experience. Classes include blacksmithing, pottery, soap making, herbal remedies, leatherwork, letterpress printing; stained glass; and more.

These classes in traditional and contemporary crafts are for students 16 and up. Registration is available now. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com and click on the Events tab for a complete list of classes, registration deadlines and class fees, or call 870-269-3854 for more information or to register by phone.

"Part of our mission at the park is to perpetuate the tradition of folk crafts by passing on our techniques and knowledge from one person to another. Our classes offer you a chance to explore your chosen craft hands-on, from a skilled craftsperson and teacher," said Jeanette Larson, craft director at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.

Classes are limited in size from one to four students per class to make sure every person has the time, attention and space to learn in their own style. Currently, face coverings are required, social distancing will be maintained, and sanitizer is available in every class.

The Cabins at Dry Creek, located in the park, just down the hill from the craft workshops, offer special rates on rooms for Ozark Folk School students staying more than three days. Check out the rooms at OzarkFolkCenter.com under the Stay & Eat tab. Book your stay when you call to register for your class to get the discount or by calling the Cabins office directly at 800-264-3655.

The mission of Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way of life in an educational and enjoyable manner; through craft demonstrations, musical programs, the Heritage Herb Garden, workshops and other special events.