Residents of western parts of Bella Vista will soon have in their own neighborhood a full-fledged sports bar at a familiar location.

Renovations and upgrades which began in January at Highlands Pub are ongoing, but customers are already getting a glimpse of the new features they'll get to experience at the location at the Highlands Country Club off Glasgow Road.

It's now called Highlands Pub & Patio to highlight the doubling in size of the outdoor seating area by approximately 500 square feet said Tommy Lee, the POA director of business development.

"The environment there was kind of stale," Lee said. "We felt it needed an upgrade from the feel and look of the place and we wanted to see if we could get more people out there with a variety of additions.

"Plus, we wanted to create an interest with the locals who live on the west end of town, because this is really the only bar around."

In addition to the expanded outdoor seating, the Highlands Pub & Patio will feature new high-top tables with stools and lounge furniture. New TVs are being installed and, when all of the renovations and changes are complete in early April, there will be a total of 13 TVs, including seven 60-inch flat-screens.

"This will be more of a sports bar atmosphere," Lee said, "instead of a pub that could only seat a dozen or so."

The area is being repainted and getting new ceiling tiles. Changes also include an upgraded wine list, a new drink menu, new pub glasses and a revitalized food menu.

"The hot food options include hot dogs, brats, chili and a daily special that will be prepared at Lakepoint Restaurant and brought out in warmers," Lee said.

A game room will also include a regulation pool table, shuffleboard table, three dart boards and a bag-toss game.

Current winter hours are 1 to 7 p.m. daily and will soon expand to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for spring and summer months.

"The patio will be a popular spot when the temperature gets warmer," Lee said. "That was kind of one of our goals, especially with covid protocols."

Rick Harvey/Special to The Weekly Vista Highlands Pub gets a new name, Highlands Pub and Patio, and is expected to open April of this year.

Ricky Harvey/Special to The Weekly Vista When complete, the Highlands Pub and Patio will feature new paint, new ceiling tiles, and more TVs. The bar area will have new stools and seating.

Rick Harvey/Special to The Weekly Vista The game room at the Highlands Pub and Patio will have a pool table, shuffleboard table and darts.