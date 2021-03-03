Garden club preparing for plant sales

The Bella Vista Garden Club is working to get ready for the first of two plant sales planned this year.

The sales, scheduled for April 16-17 and March 20-22, will include plants grown by garden club members and will be a fundraiser for the club.

The sales are expected to require buyers to sign up in advance and additional information about signups and what exact plants are up for sale will be posted to the club's website, bellavistagardenclub.com, as well as its Facebook page, as the sale approaches.

"We will wait and see what the state is doing and how their guidelines and stuff are," she said.

Plant sale chairwoman Joal Miller said the club donates a great deal of this money, using its funds to support scholarships, as well as the Bella Vista Public Library and animal shelter, though some money does go into upkeep for the club's operations.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, this was the only fundraiser the club was able to perform last year, she added.

The April sale is expected to feature different varieties of tomato, zinnia and coleus plants, all grown from seed by club members in the club's hothouses on Village Wastewater property, she said.

"The Bella Vista Garden Club is very very fortunate in that it has a place to call home at Village Wastewater," she said.

Additionally, she said, with the need to keep a safe distance and avoid unnecessary outings over the past year, gardening has been an excellent activity.

Gardeners get to stay outside and work in nature, she said, and the plant sale committee has worked extremely hard to make these upcoming sales possible.

"It gave us something to do," Miller said.