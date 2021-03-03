Fairway Notes

GOLF ASSOCIATIONS --

Women's Five and Four Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2021 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends, and exercise. The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) No handicaps are used.

Play begins Monday, April 5. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association and mail check and application form to Patty Mahoney, 18 Shropshire Dr., Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Oldes Men's 9 Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2021 spring-summer season and plays on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All of the weekly events are handicapped and players of all skill levels are welcome. The group plays a Texas Scramble just about every week. There is no fee to join and a $3 entry fee per event is requested. It is an informal group with a goal to just have fun playing a game all enjoy. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected]

Women's 18 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's (18 hole) Golf Club invites you to join in the fun for the 2021 season. There are many wonderful things planned for this year and the club hopes you are able to participate. Play is on Thursdays, with tee times -- red tees with gold optional for the season. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at bvwgc.com. For additional information, please email [email protected] or call Ronnie Nelson at 479-268-3037.

Men's 9 Hole Golf Assoc.

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays, with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

TOURNAMENTS --

Sweetheart Tournament -- Postponed to Mar. 6

This year's Sweetheart Tournament was to be held on Feb. 13. However, winter weather took over and the tournament and was postponed to Saturday, Mar. 6, at the Bella Vista Country Club. This will be a two-person scramble with shotgun or morning tee times (TBD).

The entry fee will be $60 per couple, with applicable green/cart fees. Each team should consist of one man and one woman. On-course contests, flight awards, and lunch are included in the entry fee. Team entry fees are $120.

Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by returning the online form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division Office. Checks are to be payable to BVPOA. Registrations are still being taken due to weather delays.

Additional tournament information is available at any pro golf shop or online at https://bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments

Date^Tournament^Location

March 27-28^Spring 3-Person Scramble^Highlands

April 16^Shot in the Dark!^Highlands