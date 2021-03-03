Covid cases climbing slowly

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 20,684 total confirmed covid-19 cases in Benton County as of Feb. 28.

While this represents a fairly small increase over the 20,307 total cases reported Feb. 21, recent winter weather is believed to have depressed testing efforts.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that has been reporting covid-19 case numbers by the city since last August, reported that it would not be publishing individual community numbers and trend tables until testing returns to normal levels.

In nearby Washington County, the ADH reports 22,420 total cases, with 21,870 recoveries and 243 deaths.

Over the state line, the Mcdonald County Health Department reports a total of 2,449 cases with 31 deaths, 3,272 vaccinations and one patient hospitalized as of Feb. 28.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 28,355,420 total cases and 510,777 deaths as of Feb. 28.

On the vaccination front in Arkansas, the ADH reports 989,580 vaccine doses have been received or allocated statewide and 627,733 doses have been given.

The vaccination plan remains in phase 1-B, focused on vaccinating people over the age of 70, as well as teachers, school staff, childcare and higher education workers, according to the ADH.

The previous phase, 1-A, focused on healthcare workers, long-term care residents, EMS and first responders, including police and firefighters.

Information can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The next phase, 1-C, will reportedly focus on people over the age of 65 and those between 16-64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions, as well as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing, IT and communications, media, public safety, public health and energy.

City buildings reopened Monday, Feb. 1.

A mask mandate remains in effect, though Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last Friday that while the emergency order is being extended another 30 days, the state's covid-19 directives will now be considered guidance which will not carry penalties for businesses or individuals.

Additionally, the governor stated that the mask mandate will be ended March 31 if the state meets its target of fewer than 10% of individuals testing positive on a rolling seven-day average with an average of 7,500 people tested daily.

Hospitalizations will also be a consideration in whether to lift the mask mandate, he said.

Arkansans need to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and practicing social distancing, the governor said.