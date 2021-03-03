Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, on the Pension Mountain -- Johnson Spring loop trails near Berryville. This is a 4.3-mile hike. Meet at Pension Mountain trailhead, located at 4426 CoRd 501, Berryville. The distance from Bella Vista is 60 miles. Interested hikers may contact trail boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com. Please read the information titled "COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT" on the website home page.

BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71). The program will be on "Guerrillas In Missouri in the Civil War," and will be presented by author and historian Jim Irwin of St. Louis, Mo. The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in Civil War history. Covid-19 protocols will be observed, masks required and seating properly spaced. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will be meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March, 10, at the New Life Church at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be long-time Bella Vista resident Keri Sallee. Her talk is titled, "Lost Child Found." Her feature will be on "The Creative Life Studios."

Brunch will be served for $10. Bring your own beverage. Please wear a mask. Call for information and make a reservation at 479-876-5422 or email [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has suspended weekly rehearsal until a date TBA due to the covid pandemic. At that time, it invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment (when group activities permit), call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204. www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Computer Club

For the month of March, the Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

The next BVCC general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. The program will be "Staying Safe and Secure," a presentation by Bob Gostishcha on safety, security and privacy in the online world, given at the fall APCUG Conference and available to BVCC as a member organization of the Association of PC User Groups.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting, and will also be available on the website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Online classes scheduled for March are found on the website. Also on the website are the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.