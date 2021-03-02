Smithpromotestwodeputyprosecutors

BENTONVILLE – Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith has promoted two of his deputies to leader- ship positions.

Smith promoted Bryan Sexton to chief deputy and Joshua Robinson to senior at- torney. Sexton and Robinson

were division chiefs.

Sexton, who was hired in

2006, has experience in the office ranging from drug court to capital murder pros- ecutions.

Sexton replaces Stuart Cearley, who resigned from the prosecutor’s office in Jan- uary.

Robinson started working in the prosecutor’s office in 2015. Smith created a position Robinson filled. The senior deputy will focus primarily on trial work and court oper- ations, Smith said.

The office has 21 deputy prosecutor positions, two of which are open, Smith said.