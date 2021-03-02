NEWS IN BRIEF

Tyson to vaccinate Iowa plant workers

Tyson Foods plans to vaccinate thousands of its Iowa processing plant workers this week to curb the spread of covid-19.

The nation’s largest meat company on Monday said it will offer the doses on site, for free, with help from the state’s health department.

Agriculture workers, including those who cut and package various meats, are in Iowa’s Tier 2 group, which became eligible for the vaccine this month.

“We’ve been working” with medical partners and state officials “to prepare for this moment and we’re ready,” said Tom Brower, Tyson’s senior vice president of health and safety, in a written statement.

More than 2,000 of the company’s workers have been vaccinated in the U.S. so far, 800 of whom received doses at an Illinois beef plant on Feb. 19 and 20. Supplies have been made available for people over the age of 65 in Arkansas, but not yet to agriculture workers.

Tyson employs 13,000 workers in Iowa and is expecting many of them to get a coronavirus vaccine. It will also offer doses to workers this week in Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina, the company said.

$35 minimum ends for Walmart service

Walmart Inc. has dropped its $35 minimum order requirement for express delivery, the company said Monday.

Customers who choose express delivery get groceries and general merchandise delivered within one to two hours. It costs an extra $10 on top of delivery fees, which are based on peak delivery times.

Walmart said the waiver of the $35 requirement only applies to express delivery orders. Other pickup and delivery options, including free curbside pickup and regular delivery, are still subject to the minimum order total.

Walmart Plus members, who pay $98 a year for certain benefits, are also subject to the $35 minimum. However, they are charged only the $10 express delivery fee.

“Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it,” said Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of customer product.

Walmart said express delivery is available at nearly 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Index surges 18.33 for 556.83 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 556.83, up 18.33.

“The three major U.S. stock indexes rallied 2% to 3% on Monday as interest rates settled down, another covid-19 vaccine received U.S. approval and progress on the fiscal stimulus goosed investor expectations of a swift economic recovery,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.