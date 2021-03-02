HELPFUL HINTS

HELOISE

DEAR READERS: Those economic stimulus payments many of us received last year and into this year? Let’s take a look:

The CARES Act (Corona-virus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) is an economic impetus program passed by Congress in March that provided many Americans a cash payment (around $1,200 per individual).

This was designed as an offset to government-mandated stay-at-home orders and closures of businesses. The closures were put in place in an attempt to quell the covid-19 virus. Relief to businesses and organizations was also provided.

There was a second payment of $600 per individual as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, along with more stimulus dollars for businesses.

Do you have to repay these dollars? No. And you don’t claim the payment as income on your tax return either. Also, the second payment was given free of encumbrances.

These acts are incredibly detailed and complex. Check with your tax preparer, bank officer or financial adviser for more information.

DEAR HELOISE: I keep my car keys on my nightstand. If anything happens during the night, I can use the “panic” button on my key fob to set off the alarm on my car and thereby alert the neighbors. This works in an apartment complex or in a subdivision.

— Brittany T. in Dallas DEAR HELOISE: I teach my daughter, who is away at college, that there are times when it is OK to lie. When a suspicious person asks her the following: Are you traveling alone?

Are you out alone?

Are you headed home alone?

It’s for sure OK to lie.

— Richard K. in Ohio DEAR HELOISE: To style a baggie sweater, sweatshirt or pullover, I pop it on and start accessorizing with necklaces and bracelets (I like lots of each for chunkiness and texture). I roll the sleeves up twice and tie a thin ribbon, string or belt around the garment on my waistline, and pull the top up and over the ribbon or belt to finish the look.

— Janna W. in Illinois DEAR READER: Excellent. By the way, experts agree: If you’re wearing a looser, baggier top, finish with a snug bottom. If your jeans or pants are looser, complete that look with a fitted, shapely top. Balance.

